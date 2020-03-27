Here’s how you can file your unemployment insurance claim

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor released data showing 3.3 million Americans filed initial unemployment insurance claims during the week of March 21, the largest highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in history.

Here in new York, more than 80,000 people filed for initial unemployment insurance.

With so many unknowns and so much uncertainty going forward, many of you have reached out to 12 News about how to file for unemployment.

Here's how you can:

Go to the website

The easiest way to access the Unemployment Benefits form for NYS is by clicking here.

Click "File Now"

This option is located just to the left of UI Benefits explanation and will start you on the process to filling.

Check Unemployment Services

Under the "Unemployment Insurance" tab, you will see an icon for Unemployment Services. Click that.

Entering your Social Security Number

You will need your social security number to create yourself as a UI Claimant.

Creating UI Claimant Information

You will need to generate a 4-digit PIN and enter your mother's maiden name.

File Your Claim

Finally, you will be brought to the Unemployment Services page where you can select "File A Claim" and begin your process.

Make sure to have items like the driver's license, complete mailing address and zip code and a phone number.

A full list can be found on the website.

New York has waived the 7-Day waiting period for Unemployment Insurance benefits for people who are out of work due to COVID-19 closures or quarantines.

