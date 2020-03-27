How those in recovery are keeping communication during this time

(WBNG) -- For those going through addiction treatment or are in recovery, now can be an especially isolating time.

"Just because the coronavirus is going on, doesn't mean addiction isn't. This isn't an eight to five o'clock thing, it's 24/7, there's always people struggling," said certified recovery peer advocate Logan Walker.

But organizations around the Southern Tier are working to still serve those who need it most.

"We're just trying to take the precautionary measures and guidelines of the state in the best interest of our clients and our coworkers," said Walker.

Casa-Trinity is an organization with programs in Tioga County, that provides substance abuse treatment and education.

It is still able to hold some in-person meetings after screenings with clients.

"We ask them if they've been out of the country, if they have any symptoms, if they know anyone. And if they don't and we're not worried about that, then we meet with them individually," said Walker.

Although, many specialists are taking advantage of technology.

"If people are uncomfortable to come in, that does not mean that we can't meet them. So we're doing a lot of phone or Facetime or Zoom meetings with those individuals," said Walker.

For those who rely on group meetings, communication is more important now than ever. Even virtually.

"I think connection is a big deal in recovery and I think for people coming into group and seeing people, especially when they start with a group of people and you go through the process together, this may be a more difficult time," said Walker. "When you go onto something like Zoom it broadens your horizons and lets you meet people from all over the world right now."

So while addiction isn't stopping during this time, neither are the people working to fight it.

"We're on the front lines. We're not going to go anywhere. We can't," said Walker.

The Casa-Trinity office in Tioga County is still open and ready to serve, but nobody is physically there.

Anyone who is trying to reach the Center of Treatment Innovation (COTI) office, can call Walker's cell phone at (607)378-7053.

For more information on Casa-Trinity, click here.