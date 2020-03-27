One sent to hospital following crash in Morris

MORRIS (WBNG)- A lawn mower crashed into a car on Thursday night sending one person to the hospital.

Police say at 6:54 p.m., a lawn mower crashed into a car on the 2300 block of County Route 18 in the town of Morris.

According to New York State police, a man was riding his lawn mower southbound and didn't see a car that was pulling into a driveway. The mower then ran into the car.

The driver of the mower was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich and sustained injuries to his head and face.

The driver of the car was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.