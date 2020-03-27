Crews respond to motorcycle crash in front of Wegmans

Crews respond to motorcycle crash in front of WegmansUpdated
1:41 P.M. UPDATE:
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A 12 News crew on the scene reports traffic on Harry L Drive has been reduced to two lanes as crews work at the scene of motorcycle crash.
A person was put into an ambulance. Their condition is not known to 12 News as 1:41 p.m.
State Police are also on scene in addition to Johnson City police and fire.
-----
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle vs car crash in front of Wegmans on Harry L Drive.
Johnson City police are on scene.
Dispatchers could not confirm more information.
12 News is a crew on the way to the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for further updates.