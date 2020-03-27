Soggy weekend periods looming

Tonight: Clear early. Clouds increase. Wind: Light SE Low: 29-36

Saturday: Cloudy. Rain chances increase to 80% in the afternoon. Rain moves in from from SW to NE after 10am. Wind: SE 6-12G15 High: 44-50

Saturday Night: Rain likely. A thunderstorm possible with heavy rain. Wind: SE 7-14G20 Low: 39-43





Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will increase tonight and we will be dry. Overnight lows range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

A lot of clouds are expected this weekend. Saturday morning will be dry, but rain will arrive from the southwest late morning and continue northeast through early afternoon. The chance of rain early is 30% but increases to 90% by late afternoon. Highs should range from the mid 40s to near 50. Saturday night rain is likely again. There are signs of enough instability in the atmosphere to possibly allow for a thunderstorm or two. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Rainfall Saturday should range from 0.10-0.50”. With any thunderstorms, rain totals could approach 0.50-1.0” by Sunday morning.





Showers are likely again Sunday. The chance of rain is 60%. Additional rainfall will be less than 0.25”, except if any thunderstorms develop, then local totals could be closer to 0.50”. We do not anticipate any creek or river water issues. There is some uncertainty in the temperature forecast. If we get some periods of sun, and more rain-free time, temperatures could soar into the 60s. We're keeping highs in the mid and upper 50s for the time being.

Monday looks to remain unsettled with a 30% chance of rain showers. Tuesday brings sun and clouds and by mid next week clouds should continue to win out with highs each day in the upper 40s. By next Wednesday some showers are possible with highs in the 40s. Next Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 40s.