 Skip to Content

Binghamton Mirabito service van stolen

New
2:03 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Mirabito service van was stolen in the Binghamton area on Friday.

Mirabito released a statement with more information about the vehicle:

Attention Customers and Community Members:

On Friday, March 27, a service van was stolen in Binghamton, NY. This 2017 Chevrolet Express van has a Mirabito Convenience Store logo on it and a license plate number of 36082MK.  As a safety reminder, Mirabito service technicians will never show up to a dwelling without an appointment and will always confirm the appointment prior to arrival. They will always be in uniform.
If you see this van, please contact the local authorities immediately.

Nina Einsidler

Related Articles

Skip to content