Binghamton Mirabito service van stolen

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Mirabito service van was stolen in the Binghamton area on Friday.

Mirabito released a statement with more information about the vehicle:

Attention Customers and Community Members:

On Friday, March 27, a service van was stolen in Binghamton, NY. This 2017 Chevrolet Express van has a Mirabito Convenience Store logo on it and a license plate number of 36082MK. As a safety reminder, Mirabito service technicians will never show up to a dwelling without an appointment and will always confirm the appointment prior to arrival. They will always be in uniform.

If you see this van, please contact the local authorities immediately.