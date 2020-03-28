Binghamton riding facility doesn’t let coronavirus stop them from making sure everyone can ride

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Organizers say cars started lining up at 8 a.m. to get their $12 chicken dinner from Brooks Barbeque, all to help Stable Movements raise money for a handicap lift.

Stable Movements is an organization that provides hypotherapy, the use of horse back riding as a form of therapy.

"It's for children who have autism, for people that have breathing difficulties the movement of the horse helps that, it's for people with P.T.S.D. because they connect with the horses," Kathy Darrah of Everybody Mounts, a local non-profit raising money for the lift. "The mount will allow everybody to be able to get onto the horses."

The event has been planned for weeks, but Darrah says the coronavirus crisis threw organizers a curve ball.

"We had to move from Tractor Supply that's where we were originally going to do it so that we would have a bigger parking lot to do drive through service," she said "We're doing it all, the gloves, the hand sanitizers, we're staying six feet away from each other."

Darrah said that organizers are confident the fundraiser will be the push they need to reach their goal.

"The balance of it is $1500 for materials, so once we raised that we'll hopeful be able to have it in next week," she said.

If you were unable to attend the fundraiser and would like to donate you can contact Everybody Rides by clicking here.