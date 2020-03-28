Continued rain, and possibly a thunderstorm, to end the weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with an 80% chance of rain, along with a possible thunderstorm and heavier downpours. Temperatures rising slowly through the night. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, Low: 40 (38-44)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Most precipitation likely in the morning, heavy downpours remain possible. Surge of warmer air west of I-81in the PM, cooler to the east. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, High: 61 (47-67)

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated showers. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 44 (41-47)

Forecast Discussion

After two beautiful days, a massive storm system is bringing us some more active weather for the weekend. Though the center of this thing is still well to our west, we've seen rainfall along its warm front since the middle of the morning. For the most part this rain has fallen consistently, but our western counties have started to see some breaks early this evening. We will have more of these pockets of dry time tonight, though we are still looking at mainly soggy conditions. Some better dynamics will be setting up tonight, which could lead to some heavier pockets of rainfall in the early morning hours, including the chance for a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will be rising overnight, starting in the lower 40's and getting into the upper 40's by sunrise tomorrow.

As this massive low starts to slide to the east, we'll continue to see more of the same for Sunday. Rain is expected through the morning, along with a continued chance for a thunderstorm or two. Most of the rain is likely through the morning, with the heaviest amounts north of Route 17. These areas could see 1.25-1.75” total when all is said and done, while areas to the south will see 0.75-1.25” with localized higher amounts from thunderstorms. Since the ground is already saturated, we could see minor flooding issues in the small streams and low-lying areas across the board. This is something we'll be watching for, but main rivers should be fine.

Also of note, tomorrow afternoon we could see some clearing back to the west with a surge of warm air. This will push highs into the 60's west of I-81, while areas to the east, especially the Catskills, could remain cloudy with temperatures only into the upper 40's and 50's. By Sunday night and Monday, we'll just see lingering isolated showers.

No major storms will be rolling through next week, but things stay unsettled. We'll have more dry time then not, but minor chances for rainfall and plenty of clouds linger around. Temperatures will generally be a few degrees above average, with no major swings in those numbers expected as of right now.