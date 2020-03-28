Cortland police officer shot, man charged with several offenses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Cortland City Police Department responded to a call in reference to a domestic dispute with threats of using a weapon on Friday.

The Cortland City Police Department said they were called to the scene at around 8:00 p.m. The first office to arrive on scene at 12 Elm Street met with the individual who made the call on the front yard of the property. The officer approached the front door to speak with the other individual involved in the dispute.

In a press release sent to 12 News, the police department says once the officer came into contact with the individual, he was almost immediately met with gunfire.

The individual who shot at the officer had a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle in their possession. The individual is a 26-year-old man named Zachary Clark. Officials say Clark fired several rounds at the officer, striking him at least three times in his lower extremities.

The officer was able to take cover behind the patrol vehicle, but Clark continued to fire at the officer outside of his home. The second officer arrived at this time, drew his pistol and began to fire at Clark from his vehicle.

The first officer was evacuated from the area for treatment. A perimeter was established and a City Police Department negotiator tried to talk to Clark but he refused. The police department called on the New York State Police, the Syracuse Police Department, the Cortland City Police Department, the Cortland County Sheriff's Office, the Ithaca Police Department, the Homer Police Department and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

Clark did not surrender until 7:50 a.m. Clark was sent to GCMC in Cortland but was then transferred to the Upstate University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Clark has been charged with the following:

Assault in the first degree (F)

Aggravated assault upon a officer or peace officer (F)

Reckless endangerment in the first degree (F)

Menacing a police officer or peace officer (F)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (M)

Prohibited use of weapons (M)

The Cortland City Police Department says Clark will be processed and held for arraignment following his release from the hospital. The police office has been listed in stable condition.