COVID-19: Sherburne-Earlville Central School District confirms positive case

COVID-19: Sherburne-Earlville Central School District confirms positive caseNew
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- A member of the Sherburne-Earlville Central School District community has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Eric Schnabl, the Superintendent of the district sent out a statement on Friday, March 27 to inform the community that one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Schnabl says that they have been in contact with the Chenango County Health Department to conduct an investigation and contact any staff or community members who may have been exposed to the virus.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, please contact:
Chenango County Health Dept.: (607) 337-1660
Bassett Healthcare: (607) 547-5555
UHS Nurse Direct: (607) 763-5555
NYS Department of Health: (888) 364-3065
More COVID-19 resources are available online here:
Chenango County Health Department
Earlville Coronavirus Information Webpage
For more coronavirus coverage, click here.