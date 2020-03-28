COVID-19: The latest in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Health Department confirmed six positive cases of the coronavirus on Friday.
As of Friday, March 27, Delaware County released the following information:
- Total positive cases: 6 (3 transferred)
- In mandatory isolation: 4
- In precautionary quarantine: 5
- In mandatory quarantine: 13
- Total tested: 101
- Negative test results: 77
- Pending test results: 15
Check the Delaware County Health Department website for updates.
