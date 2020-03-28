 Skip to Content

COVID-19: The latest in Delaware County

4:01 pm Coronavirus, Local News, News, Top Stories

DELAWARE COUNTY N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Health Department confirmed six positive cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

As of Friday, March 27, Delaware County released the following information:

  • Total positive cases: 6 (3 transferred)
  • In mandatory isolation: 4
  • In precautionary quarantine: 5
  • In mandatory quarantine: 13
  • Total tested: 101
  • Negative test results: 77
  • Pending test results: 15

Check the Delaware County Health Department website for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Nina Einsidler

Related Articles

Skip to content