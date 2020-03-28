Cuomo: Moves presidential primary election

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order to move the presidential primary election on Saturday.

Cuomo said the primary will be moved from April 28 to June 23 which will align it with the congressional and legislative primaries.

Governor Cuomo also issued an executive order to push he tax filing deadline for personal and corporate taxes to July 15.

Cuomo announced three new sites that will host 695 beds. The sites are located at the South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County.

After a conversation with President Trump on Saturday morning, Cuomo said the federal government approved the four new temporary hospitals announced earlier this month for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Additionally, the governor announced that the temporary hospital at the Javits Center is expected to open on Monday, March 30.

The governor announced that the Empire State Development Board of Directors approved $7.5 million in COVID-19 Business Counseling to support non-profit partners across the state. This will provide small businesses with aid in securing disaster assistance.

