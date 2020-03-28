Governor Wolf adjusts ‘Stay at Home’ order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the revision of their "Stay at Home" order on Saturday.

The stay at home order will now include Beaver, Centre and Washington counties. There are now 22 counties under the stay at home order and it will go into effect at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 until April 6.

In a statement released by government officials, individuals may only leave their residents to perform the following activities:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business

To care for a family member or pet in another household

Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth

Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

According to the statement released, the following operations are exempt:

Life-sustaining business activities

Health care or medical services providers

Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks

Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure Orders

News media

Law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters

The federal government

Religious institutions

Governor Wolf said that international students, foster youth and any other students who experience homelessness resulting from campus closures are exempt and may stay in campus housing.

Additionally, Wolf said that law enforcement will be focused on making residents aware of this stay at home order.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should visit: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.

