COVID-19: Otsego County confirms first death and 3 more positive cases

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department has confirmed three more positive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Otsego County reported six positive cases and their first death on Friday. The county has nine positive cases as of Saturday. The health department is advising that members of the community abstain from unnecessary travel to prevent the spread of the virus.

