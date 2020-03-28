PennDOT extends expiration dates on drivers licenses and other products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that expiration dates on drivers licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other products have been extended on Saturday.

The expiration dates for drivers licenses, identification cards, learner's permits, persons with disability placards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for all Pennsylvania residents.

The extended deadlines for the following products are effective Friday, March 27:

Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

Persons with Disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, 2020, the expiration date is now extended through May 31, 2020.

Announced earlier this month on March 16, all Drivers License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania are closed for counter service until further notice.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

