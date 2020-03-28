‘Safer at Home’: Otsego County COVID-19 Task Force issues travel advisory

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Coronavirus Task Force issued a travel advisory statement to the community on Saturday.

The Otsego County COVID-19 Task Force released a statement reminding visitors from outside the county that they are "Safer at Home" and they should not expect to find resources in Otsego County that they would not find in their home town.

In efforts of staying in-line with federal and state mandates that warn people to limit their movement, Otsego County strongly advises postponing any traveling until this health emergency is over.

The Task Force is also asking all seasonal residents, landlords, hotel/motel operators and all other temporary lodging providers to verify that their occupants are following Governor Cuomo, President Trump and the Center for Disease Control's guidelines.

Additionally, the Task Force is asking anyone traveling from New York City and other coronavirus hotspots to notify the Otsego County Health Department when they arrive in Otsego County and self-quarantine for 14 days.

For more information:

CDC Frequently asked questions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

Bassett Medical Center Hotline: (607) 547-5555

Otsego County Hotline: Dial 211

Otsego County Department of Health: 607-547-4230

