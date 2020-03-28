See how one group of friends is making a difference in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Three friends spent their Saturday morning helping families who are in need due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lacy Kinser, Linette Pica, and Nicollette Mattioli created care packages with essential items and handed them out to passing cars as well as people on foot.

The women gathered in the parking lot of the Broome County Public Library with trunks full of items including hand soap, toilet paper, toothpaste and diapers.

"Because of the trying times. It's hard, people are out of work, kids are home from school, so we decided to make up packages and help out the community," said Nicolette Matioli of Binghamton.

The women said their plan was to continue handing out the bags until there were none left and they are hoping to do the same thing again next Saturday.

