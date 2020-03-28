Steuben County confirms four more cases of the coronavirus

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Steuben County Health Department confirmed four more cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The four cases come from the City of Corning with two cases, the Town of Howard with one case and the City of Hornell with one case. The total of positive cases in Steuben County is now 18.

The individuals that tested positive are being isolated and monitored by the Steuben County Health Department. The health department is investigating to identify those who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.

The health department said that one or more of the individuals visited the following locations while symptomatic: March 16 and March 23 - Guthrie Urgent Care in Corning, March 27 - Save-A-Lot in Hornell.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

