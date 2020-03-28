What’s up, doc? Psychologist finding new ways to help patients

(WBNG) -- For some people in Broome County and throughout the Southern Tier, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing great stress.

Many schools, businesses, bars and restaurants have been forced to close or reduce services to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

But for patients of Dr. Art Frenz, a solo clinical psychologist in Vestal, the doctor is making online options available.

"The uncertainty is one of the main things that people are having difficulty with," Dr. Frenz said.

Dr. Frenz uses doxy.me and other video chat programs, like Zoom, to connect with his patients while maintaining social distancing.

While Frenz has used video chat options for patients in the past, he told 12 News he's now full-on virtual, with around 90 percent of his sessions through virtual chat and the remaining sessions via telephone.

"Frankly, I was reluctant in the past and I only did it when it was real necessity," Dr. Frenz said. "I was reluctant because I was purist and only wanted to do the face-to-face."

Currently Dr. Frenz is serving around 20 patients, and has noticed the coronavirus's impact on them.

"The families who are stuck home together 24/7, a lot of them are rising to the challenge and working on the skills to get along," Dr. Frenz said. "Some people are having a hard time with it and getting on each other's nerves and struggling with it."

The solo practitioner provides counseling for a variety of needs, including relationships.

Dr. Frenz sees quarantines as a way for people to grow.

"This is really an opportunity to work on a lot of healthy things," Dr. Frenz said. "It's an opportunity on how to be patient with each other, how to empathize with each other, how to give the benefit of the doubt."

Dr. Frenz believes that even after the COVID-19 crisis calms down patients will still want to use video chat sessions as an option.

