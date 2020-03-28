Windsor’s Ethan Reed looking to play at the next level

WINDSOR (WBNG) - Windsor's Ethan Reed was handed the keys to the Black Knights offense in 2019 and certainly didn't disappoint.

In the junior's first year as the varsity quarterback he threw and ran for over 1000 yards. On top of that he threw for 16 touchdowns and ran for twelve with only one interception to his name.

Reed's play garnered the attention of some top notch division one football programs, including Syracuse. Reed's recruitment is on hold for the moment due to the coronavirus but once it is ready to resume the attention will only continue to grow.

"It has kind of slowed down because I really haven't grasped the concept of every school that I have seen or visited, but I think I will be at a good pace once this dead period closes up. I will be able to get back on the road and see all these colleges, my top three are Syracuse, Buffalo and Fordham University," said Windsor junior Ethan Reed.

