Cortland County confirms eight total positive COVID-19 cases

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Cortland County confirmed a total of eight positive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Cortland County Health Department is monitoring 55 individuals who are currently quarantined. None of these individuals are hospitalized.

The health department does not have the ability to test for the coronavirus, but tests are given from health care providers throughout the county.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call their doctor, who will coordinate necessary testing.

For people who don’t have a primary-care physician, they can call Upstate Medical University at (315) 464-3979 or Cayuga’s Call Center at (607) 319-5708.

If you are instructed by a medical professional to get tested, follow their instructions for a sample collection and then go directly to your home and do not leave until you receive results from your provider.

