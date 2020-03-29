From party to parade: Mom makes son’s birthday one to remember

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- As COVID-19 has forced many people to stay in their homes and keep a social distance, one element of life that has been affected is birthdays.

Sunday was Carson Turcotte's 12th birthday, and while he wanted a party, it was difficult to make it work.

"It's hard to see your child, and everyone having a difficult time right now," said Nikki Stemple, Carson's mom.

But that's when a Facebook message from a friend gave her an idea.

"I didn't want him to go without or feel like he was unrecognized for his birthday, so I thought this was a fun way to social distance and make him feel special and loved on his birthday," Stemple said.

Stemple called on friends and families to put on a birthday parade for her son on his big day.

As Carson collected the many gifts and candies thrown to him by the drive-by cars, he was appreciative of the community thinking of him.

"It was very cool to see all my friends and family do this for me, and I'm thankful that they did it," Carson said.

Stemple echoing a similar sentiment.

"It means everything, it really does," Stemple said. "To have everyone that came out, left their houses, it means a lot to us."

Stemple told 12 News she is still planning on having a traditional party once the coronavirus crisis clams down.

"He wants to have a hotel party and go swimming with his friends, and play Xbox and play the fun video games that all the kids like to do," Stemple said with a laugh.

Carson left 12 News and the Southern Tier with one last thought on his birthday.

"Wash your hands!"

