Governor Cuomo extends the New York on PAUSE plan

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press conference that the New York State on PAUSE plan will be extended on Sunday.

Governor Cuomo implemented a 10-point plan on Sunday, March 22, including that all non-essential employees must work from home and offices must close. Practicing social distancing no matter where you are is an important part of the 10-point plan.

The New York State on PAUSE plan will be extended through April 15 and the state will re-evaluate after the two-week period. Governor Cuomo stressed that the non-essential workforce should continue to work from home and offices should remain closed.

In the press conference Governor Cuomo also announced that the Wadsworth Lab developed a new, less intrusive test for the coronavirus. This test can be done through a saliva sample or a self-administered nasal swab when with a health care professional.

Health care professionals can self-administer this new test without another health care professional present. The test will help limit exposure of the virus to health care workers and conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). The new testing will be available within a week.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo issued an executive order to allow schools to host day care free of charge.

Cuomo also announced that pharmacies have agreed to offer free delivery to reduce long lines at their facilities.

Check the New York State website for updates.

