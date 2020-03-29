Governor Wolf requests major disaster declaration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- Governor Tom Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Trump for Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Governor Wolf requested the major disaster declaration from President Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide additional support for the state.

While Pennsylvania already received an emergency declaration, the major disaster declaration would provide more support for county and municipal governments, certain non-profits and individuals who are struggling during this pandemic.

If the request for a major disaster declaration gets approved, it will provide the same emergency protective measures available under the emergency declaration with the following individual assistant programs:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Crisis Counseling

Community Disaster Loans

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program

Statewide Hazard Mitigation

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 visit https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.

