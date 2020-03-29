More shower activity Monday as low pressure spins overhead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers, mainly to the north and wrapping up as the night goes on. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 43 (40-46)

Monday: Cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of on and off showers. Winds: W 10-20 mph, High: 50 (46-52)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes could mix in at higher elevations near sunrise. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, Low: 35 (32-37)

Forecast Discussion

We held our temperatures just short of 40 degrees much of last night, but the warming trend finally got going in the early morning hours as another round of rainfall arrived. Most of the rest of this Sunday has been overcast but dry, with 50's to the west and upper 40's to the east. This evening, there has been some clearing in our western counties as low clouds have been slowly chipped away by drier air. This isn't the case to the east, where clouds and cooler temperatures are likely to remain. In this area of clearing, a line of showers and a few thunderstorms has developed, but as it tracks east into the more stable air it's weakening. We're still likely to see a line of showers, with a stray thunderstorm still possible, between 5-7 PM tonight. After this line, wrap-around scattered showers are likely for the first half of the night before a quick break. Lows will stay on the warmer side again, in the lower to middle 40's.

There was quite a bit of disagreement in the models and data for the coming week, especially with no major storm systems tracking near us. That picture has been cleared up a bit however, with the first half of the week looking unsettled while the second half will be on the quieter side. Monday sees the upper level low responsible for this weekend's weather just sit over the Great Lakes, creating additional on and off showers through the day. These finally rotate east overnight into Tuesday, but the upper level low won't be completely decayed away just yet. Isolated rain showers, with a few wet elevation snowflakes in the early morning hours, continue through the day once again.

The overall stagnant nature of our weather pattern continues Wednesday, with two lows rotating off of the East Coast, one to our north and another to the south. This will keep clouds around, and stray showers can't be ruled out. Finally, a blocking-type ridge of high pressure arrives Thursday, keeping us dry straight into Saturday with temperatures steadily warming up. A frontal boundary makes an approach by next Sunday, but there are signs that the blocking high will be too tough to overcome. Given the uncertainty, isolated showers were put into the forecast for now, but those could be dropped if indeed the ridge holds and we stay on the drier side.