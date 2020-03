OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department confirmed five more positive cases of the cornavirus on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Otsego County is 14. On Friday, the health department reported their first death due to the coronavirus.

