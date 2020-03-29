Pennsylvania releases COVID-19 update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department gave an update with the statewide coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The health department said in a press release that there are 643 new positive cases of the coronavirus. This brings the statewide total of positive cases to 3,394 that spread across 58 counties. The health department also reported four new deaths, which brings the statewide total to 38.

The heath department said there have been 30,061 individuals who have tested negative. Of the patients who have tested positive, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Less than 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

10% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

