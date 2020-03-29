Up to 200K US deaths foreseen as more cities stricken

NEW YORK (AP) -- The U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert says the country could see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that millions could become infected in the United States. Faced with that grim projection and the possibility that even more could die in the U.S. without measures to keep people away from each other, President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines recommending people stay home for another 30 days until the end of April.

The death toll in the U.S. stands at more than 2,400, with close to half of those fatalities in New York state. Worldwide, more than 33,000 people have died, half of them in Spain and Italy.