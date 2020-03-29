Wash your hands, but watch your skin: Doctor recommendations to keep you safe

(WBNG) -- As the coronavirus continues to impact the way of life in our country, you've probably heard the all familiar phrase of "wash your hands" countless times.

Dermatologist in Vestal, Dr. Joseph Newmark, emphasized right now, it's a vital part of staying healthy.

But Dr. Newmark pointed out this consistent washing could affect your skin if you're not used to it.

"[Could be] someone who never had a hand issue, but because they are washing so much has now developed burning or itching," Dr. Newmark said.

Dr. Newmark explained people should be using moisturizers like ointments, creams, and lotions in addition to washing their hands to keep their bodies and their skin in tip-top shape.

These items help trap water in the skin to maintain it's healthy nature, but not all products are beneficial.

"I would try to use products that don't contain fragrances or lots of chemicals because when your skin is irritated you're moire likely to develop an allergy in the future," Dr. Newmark said.

The board-certified dermatologist even mentioned you necessarily don't have to use anti-bacterial soap.

"If you do wash your hands, you don't need an anti-bacterial soap because COVID-19 is a virus. You just need plain soap, and you can use a milder soap such as Dove, Olay, Tone, things like that."

Dr. Newmark told 12 News he and his practice have reduced hours. but have moved toward tele-medicine, which is treating and communicating with patients online, to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

