Why Big Dipper BBQ hopes to be a bright spot in an uncertain future

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Staff at Big Dipper BBQ in Apalachin are hoping that they can put some smiles on faces during this difficult time.

"We want people in this time of scariness and uncertainty to just forget about that for five minutes while they eat their first piece of chicken for the season and smile," said Jennifer Bennett.

Bennett says with restrictions placed on New York's Restaurants and uncertainty about how they might change, this is no normal opening week.

"It's scary. Every day I wake up and I have a family of five. You don't know if you're going to be able to put food on your table or pay your rent," she said.

Staff say they are strictly enforcing social distancing guidelines with signs directing customers to stand according to lines painted on the grass -- each six feet apart. Nevertheless, Bennett says the turnout has been amazing. One customer says he came out because he feels what Bennett is feeling and wants to support other small businesses.

"We have a dairy farm and I know what it's like to try to survive nowadays and it's good to see these people are willing to come out and support their neighborhoods," said Michael Link of Tioga Center.

Bennett says right now the familiar smoke cloud rising above Big Dipper BBQ means a lot more than just a chicken dinner.

"You need a little bit of what you're used to. Every single year the barbecue opens and then you know summer is coming and the thing is this brings a smile to peoples face," she said "They've been waiting for it for six months."

