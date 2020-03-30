A gray Spring day

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Foggy. .05-.15” 60% High 50 (46-52) Wind SW becoming W 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with mixed showers and fog. 05-.10” rain, 0-T” snow Low 34 (32-36) Wind W becoming NW Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” 30% High 48 (44-50) Wind NE 5-10 mph

A low spinning to our north will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast Monday. As we cool tonight, we'll have rain showers mixing with snow showers. We'll have a repeat of this Tuesday and into Wednesday. The chance of precipitation will decrease through the week.

By Thursday, we'll take the showers out of the forecast. We'll have mostly cloudy skies. Periods of partly cloudy are possible Highs will be in the upper 40s and mid 50s. This will hold into Saturday.

A cold front will approach on Sunday giving clouds and showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.