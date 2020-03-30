Binghamton takes steps to discourage social gatherings at parks

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The city of Binghamton is taking measures to prevent social gatherings at its parks.

The city has removed rims from basketball courts, closed public bathrooms and posted signs reminding people to remain six-feet apart from others.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says he expects more people to go to the parks as the weather warms.

Additionally, Mayor David says park rangers will be utilized early to monitor park gatherings. Normally, rangers are not at the parks until Memorial Day.

The following is list of recommendations provided by the mayors office:

Stay local and keep visits short

Visits should be solitary, or only with small groups, such as close family members.

Be ready to move quickly through places where people tend to congregate, such as parking lots, trail heads and scenic overlooks.

Avoid activities where you may come in close contact with other people.

Stay home if you do not feel well.

Stay home if you are over 70 and/or from a vulnerable population.

If you arrive at a park and crowds are forming, choose a different park, a different trail or return another time/day to visit.

