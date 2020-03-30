Broome County: 32 cases of coronavirus confirmed, 39 tests pending

Broome County March 30 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says there are 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

In Broome County, 133 people are in mandatory quarantine and 27 people are in precautionary quarantine.

He says 252 people tested negative and another 39 tests are pending.

A map detailing where the cases are located in Broome County can be found by clicking here.

In Monday's update, the county executive said the donation center located at the former Macy's building in the Oakdale Mall has received "helpful" donations.

Additionally, Garnar said buses have been complying with his order to not drop people off in the county. Broome County Transit buses are still operating.

Garnar also reiterated his stance on social distancing. He says he encourages Broome County residents to call 911 if they spot people hanging out in large groups.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.