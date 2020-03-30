Clouds win for awhile

Tonight:40% chance of a few showers or higher elevation mixed or wet snow flakes. Wind: NW 3-8 Low: 34-39

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of occasional, spotty showers. Wind: N 2-6 High: 43-48

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few spotty showers or flakes. Wind: Light Low: 29-36





Forecast Discussion:

An very slow moving upper level low pressure through the northeast will influence our weather for most of this week. We expect unsettled daily weather, with periods of showers and dry time.



Showers meander tonight and could mix with a few flakes in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the 30s. The chance of rain is around 40%.

Tuesday brings dry periods but at any time there could be some stray showers around. Highs remain in the 40s. In sticking with the shower and overnight flake possibility, Tuesday night has just that; a chance of showers and some wet flakes.

Wednesday through Friday will bring lots of dry weather overall. There is a slight chance of some showers Wednesday and Friday. Highs climb toward 50 by Friday. Next weekend limited sunshine continues with highs in the low to mid 50s. There is a slight chance of late showers Sunday.