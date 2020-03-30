Contracted employee arrested for stealing medical equipment from hospital

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities in Otsego County say they arrested an individual for stealing personal protective equipment from Bassett Medical Center Monday.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was charged and is accused of stealing a box of face masks and alcohol prep pads from the medical center and shipping it to another person.

The sheriff's office says the accused is a contracted employee of Bassett Medical Center.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and other employees may be involved.