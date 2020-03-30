How one group of educators launched a community-wide effort to feed “hospital heroes”

(WBNG) -- With schools closed due to coronavirus, a special education teacher and assistant principal started looking for new ways to help the community.

Special education teacher, Shelly Monahan, and assistant principal, Vanessa Moschak, at Broome-Tioga BOCES both wanted to make good use out of their time.

"We were the helpers and we didn't have anybody to help," Monahan said.

So they decided to launch the Hospital Heroes Program, coordinating with local restaurants to deliver meals to front line workers at UHS Wilson and UHS General.

"I have a UHS contact who helped me realize that we could send meals out twice a day at shift change to UHS workers," Moschak said.

That's when Shelly Monahan started reaching out to restaurants.

"We started calling local restaurants and seeing if they would be willing to donate meals, we were asking for thirty meals either a one time thing or a weekly thing," she said.

One of the many restaurants that answered that call was Alexander's Cafe in Downtown Binghamton.

"What we want to do is try to help them get a free meal so they don't have to worry about it" said owner Alexander Nichols. "They're the ones who are putting their heath at risk because they're there fighting it for us."

Other restaurants that have participated include Jim Roma's Bakery, Waterman's, Spiedie and Rib Pit, Nirchi's Pizza, The Bagel Factory and Nezuntoz, McDonalds and IHOP.

If you would like to provide meals or volunteer to deliver them you can contact Vanessa Moschak at (607) 237-5033.