How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting EMT workers

(WBNG) -- First responders put their lives on the line every day. But now is an unprecedented time, even for them.

Since the coronavirus outbreak hit the Southern Tier, EMTs have had to make changes to their routines.

It all starts at the dispatch center.

"When they call 9-1-1, it would be imperative for them to tell the dispatcher they're experiencing flu-like symptoms or if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, whether if they have or their family member has," said Union Volunteer Emergency Squad deputy director Amy Polhamus.

Now when responding to a scene, EMS workers are taking extra precautions.

"Before we used to just put on gloves and safety glasses, now we're putting on surgical masks, gloves," said Polhamus.

The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad says two of its workers are out on quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. Another is out while experiencing symptoms.

"So now we're already down three employees and we're working to fill those holes as well as trying to take care of our mental aspect of our providers," said Polhamus.

While staffing is being drained, so are supplies.

"Our resources are mostly going down to New York City, currently, since they have a lot of cases down there," said Polhamus.

But the Southern Tier is stepping in to help.

"Our community has donated a ton of surgical masks, they are making them and donating them, which we cannot thank them enough, as well as donations of food have been coming in to our station," said Polhamus.

So while EMT workers are out saving lives everyday, do your part to help save theirs.

"While we're all out on the front lines, the least you can do is just stay home," said Polhamus.

The Union Volunteer Emergency Squad is specifically looking for N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and eyewear.

If you have any personal protection equipment to donate, call the station at (607)754-3414.

