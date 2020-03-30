Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul addresses COVID-19-related concerns in the southern tier

(WBNG) -- We spoke with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul about how the state's efforts to keep our area safe while Covid-19 cases rise across New York.



In response to the pleas made by our local leaders to help prevent downstate citizens from spreading Covid-19 here, Hochul says the only travel restrictions are already being enforced. That includes telling everyone in New York to stay home, adding there will be no physical travel restrictions put into place at this time.



"Our position has been from the beginning that we are one state, and that every area is exposed, and is going to see cases of the coronavirus," says Hochul. "And so what's happening in New York City is being contained as best we can there, but we anticipate that it's going to spread beyond those areas."



Hochul also adds the only reason anyone from downstate should be traveling upstate is for work-related business if they are considered an essential employee.



When asked about potential medical patients from downstate being sent up to our area, she did not rule out the potential need for patients to be brought upstate in an extreme circumstance. She added that if upstate were to reach hospital capacity, it's just as likely that patients could be sent downstate.



"They will have the opportunity to send patients if necessary down to New York City where we think more patients will be on the mend in recovery mode because it started there earlier," she says. "I think the best way to look at this is a mutual support system for all New Yorkers because that's how we're going to get through it."



As for right now, the state is working on expanding hospital capacity by as much as 50% in all upstate areas, and there is currently no concern that patients will need to be sent across the state for treatment.



Hochul says she's also been in contact with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar about our area receiving personal protective equipment for medical workers.



Hospitals will be getting priority in receiving the supplies -- with first responders next in line. However, national shortages are still making receiving the equipment difficult.



"You really heard the governor begging the president to unleash thousands of ventilators that are being stockpiled for an emergency. If this isn't an emergency, I don't know what this is. We want to see more released to New York State and to go where the need is the greatest."



Hochul adds that since New York is the hardest hit state with coronavirus cases, it's expected that our state will be one of the first to get over the pandemic. She says once that happens, the need for ventilators will go down, and they can be transported to the hardest-hit areas at that time.