Local gym brings workout to your living room

VESTAL (WBNG) -- When Synergy Athletics found out gyms would be closing due to COVID-19, they had to get a little creative with exercising at home.

Before temporarily closing, the gym offered to loan equipment to members that wanted to stay active from home. From dumbbells to elliptical machines, Synergy Athletics says they want to support their community by keeping them healthy and active.

"Exercise is a portion of it, but community building is the most important thing to take care of right now. So we really trust to have our stuff out there, and it feels really good that the members are using it and staying healthy during this stressful time," said Synergy Athletics President Joe Hashey.

The gym even took it a step further, having trainers live stream workout videos every day to give members some guidance in exercise.

"We provide them with recordings if they're not able to and they're at work. We do it through the weekend, they can watch the videos, follow along with the exercise, and if they have any injuries, we write personal programs, video them, and send them along," said Hashey.

Hashey says the combination of gym equipment and workout videos will give members plenty of exercise all while staying safe indoors.

"I think being busy is good medicine for a lot of us right now. Being able to do what we love, and reach people, and build community through exercise, that portion of the experience has been very positive," said Hashey.