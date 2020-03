JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Fire officials say a house fire at 81 West St. took about 20 minutes to put out Saturday evening.

They say Johnson City Police and state police are assisting with an investigation into the fire.

The fire department says crews arrived to the scene and found flames coming out from the second floor window. They also found "heavy smoke and flames" inside the building.

They say no other details are available.