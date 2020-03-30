Police: Man found with explosives to face additional charges

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - A man in western New York who police say had nine explosive devices in his home is facing additional charges.

Prosecutors say Jose M. Gandia has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a shortened shotgun.

Gandia is already facing other charges, including assaulting a police officer and menacing.

State police troopers responded to reports of a man pointing a shotgun with a red laser out of a pickup truck on the New York State Thruway Wednesday morning.

Gandia was arrested, and police reportedly found several weapons and a pipe bomb in his car.

Court records listing a lawyer for Gandia weren't available.