Ross Park Zoo continues animal care

(WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo will continue their animal care through the use of their 'EmergenZ' Fund.

The fund helps to offset the loss of revenue from cancelled programs such as events, field trips, and wild encounters. Community members can still support the Ross Park Zoo by buying memberships, adopting an animal, buying tickets for zoo brew, and donating local business gift cards.

The zoo has set up an educational site on rossparkzoo.org that covers resources and activities for kids as they release new videos each week covering animal spotlights, zoo updates, and activities.

The zoo is also a drop off location for a local pet food drive, organized by the BC Humane Society and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. The food drive supports animal owners in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and you can find out more by visiting the Humane Society's Facebook page.