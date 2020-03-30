Sen. Akshar, other local leaders demand Cuomo hardens stance on ‘do-not-travel’ order

(WBNG) -- Local leaders are demanding Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterates his no-essential travel stance to ensure Downstate New York residents from infected areas do not travel Upstate during the COVID19 pandemic.

The letter signed by State Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, Broome County Legislature Chairman Daniel J. Reynolds and Binghamton Mayor Rich David, states local government was "concerned" when Cuomo said he "didn't like" downstate residents being told not to travel upstate.

They say it goes against Cuomo's message of: “Stay Home, Stop the Spread and Save Lives.”

The letter demands that no one in the state should be engaging in any non-essential travel.

The full letter can be read below:

Reading on our news app? Click here?