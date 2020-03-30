State Senator Seward tests positive for COVID19

(WBNG) -- State Senator James L. Seward has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Seward's office, the senator was diagnosed with a mild case and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be released from the hospital and placed into quarantine "shortly."

State Republican Leaders say Seward has not been in Albany since March 11.

The senator's office says Seward's wife has also tested positive for a mild case of the virus. She is also being quarantined at home.

Senator Seward is also battling cancer.

In January, Seward announced he will retire and not seek reelection in 2020.

