Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump is backing away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Instead, Trump is directing that a "strong Travel Advisory" be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Trump raised the idea of a quarantine in a tweet earlier Saturday, but governors in the three states pushed back.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was particularly critical, telling CNN that roping off states would amount to "a federal declaration of war."

Cuomo also said he believes that such a quarantine would be illegal, economically catastrophic and "preposterous."