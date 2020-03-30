With uncertain final year for high school seniors, Greene student shares emotional journey

GREENE (WBNG) -- Thousands of high school seniors in New York are left wondering what's in store for the rest of their final K-12 year due to coronavirus complications.

Greene High School Senior Emma Smith is one of those students facing an uncertain future.

"I was really excited to kind of have my last hoorah of high school," said Smith on Monday.

She's looking forward to prom, her senior trip, and of course, high school graduation.

"That's the day every senior looks forward to...we get to walk across that gym floor for the last time with our friends and our family gets to watch us and it would just kind of be heartbreaking not to be able to do that."

With these special moments now hanging in the balance, Smith said it's not just the events she's worried about, but also the people she may never see again.

"It'd definitely be heartbreaking, to say the least, we didn't really get to say goodbye, we thought we were coming back."

And yet in all this difficulty, came a new take on life for Smith.

"I'm kind of one that wanted to hurry out of high school, I have a lot of awesome plans that I want to do...but it's kind of made me realize you don't know when you're last something is, you only live once and you don't want to wish away your life."

Smith plans to go to SUNY Broome for her first year and then eventually become a veterinarian.