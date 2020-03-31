Broome-Tioga BOCES program feeding thousands of children for free becomes more accessible, safer

(WBNG) -- Since Broome-Tioga BOCES started handing out free meals to children across the Southern Tier about two weeks ago, changes have been made to improve the program.

The meals have fed thousands of children who are out of school due to the coronavirus.

Beginning with 39 locations, BOCES Senior Food Services Director Mark Bordeau said there are now 54 locations and 25 mobile sites.

He said while locations have gone up, the number of days that food is distributed have been cut down to two, three, or four days.

As for why, Bordeau explained, "Just to kind of follow the governor's guidelines and the county executive guidelines to minimize people on the road, so if we're asking them to come out every single day for a meal, that's five days they have to leave their house to come get food, now we're minimizing."

Broome County locations

However, he said this change won't cut down on the numbers of meals children can bring home per week, which is at least 10.

Rather, children will be given multiple days worth of meals.

For example, "If you come Monday, you're going to get Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's meals, then if you come Thursday you'll get Thursday and Friday's meals," explained Bordeau.

The program has also added mobile sites. These are comprised of staff on school buses that pass out meals at different locations during the same day. It's an add-on Bordeau explained was put in place to make meals more accessible to families.

Bordeau says the program continues to grow since it began.

In the first two weeks, he said about 220,000 meals were passed out.

Help he says is far from over.

"We're here, we want to take care of our families and our kids, we can't wait until they come back, but in the mean time we'll do the best we can to take care of them in this alternate method."

Bordeau said some sites are now handing out weekend meals and his team is working on expanding that option in the future.

They are also in the process of ordering enough food to last the program through mid-May.

Two meals per day are available for free to any child under 18. This is a pick-up only program, there is no place to sit and eat.