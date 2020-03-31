Dan Schaffer – 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

VESTAL (WBNG) - Binghamton runner and Maine-Endwell graduate Dan Schaffer just finished off a historic season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus.

On February 28th, Schaffer completed the mile in four minutes and 38/100ths of a second at the Boston/Last Chance Meet. A fraction of a second stood between him and something only a few have done before.

Schaffer was training hard to use the outdoor spring season to break that four minute mile but that was taken away from him in the blink of an eye.

This season, Schaffer was America East Track Athlete of the Week. He saw all-conference honors and won the mile at the America East indoor championships

Schaffer redshirted his freshman year and has another season of eligibility in both indoor and outdoor track which he plans to take full advantage of.

"I had a lot of momentum going this indoor season, I had a lot of good races. I dropped a lot of time so I was looking forward to continuing that momentum into outdoor so its tough having to miss out on the outdoor season. I am also confident I will have the chance to go sub-four next year," said Dan Schaffer.

