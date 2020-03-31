Delaware County man evades deputies for 3 days before arrest

(WBNG) -- Authorities in Delaware County say a man evaded law enforcement for three days before being charged with a felony.

The Delaware County sheriff's office says 40-year-old Willem A. Joosse was charged with criminal mischief in the 3rd degree. Joosse was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of harassment in the 2nd degree.

The sheriff's office says New York State Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the town of Stamford March 27 for a domestic dispute. They say they were alerted that an "intoxicated suspect" had left the scene before they arrived.

Authorities say Joosse gave unwanted physical contact to a victim and damaged the victim's phone so they could not call 911 with a child present.

They say Joosse was found at his residence on March 30 in the town of Stamford. The sheriff's office noted that Joosse traveled to the New York City area following the dispute.

Joosse was arraigned in the Town of Stamford Court where h was issued a temporary order of protection. He was released on his own recognizance in compliance with the bail reform law pending reappearance in court at a later date.