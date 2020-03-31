Dollar General stores to offer special discounts to first responders, medical personnel and National Guardsmen

(WBNG)- Dollar General announced that they will be providing a discount for all medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen.

According to a press release sent out, each individual can get a 10 percent discount on qualifying purchases, all they have to do is present their employment badge or ID.

In a statement from the Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos, he said,

" At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount offer goes from March 30 to April 30, with a potential chance on extending based on the status of the coronavirus.

According to Dollar General they also will plan on investing in approximately 35 million dollars in bonuses to its eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who work during a six-week period that began in mid-March.

All employees will be receiving a 30 percent coupon discount on their private brands through May 4.

